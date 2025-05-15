1st round of concerts announced for 2025 Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- We now know some of the artists performing at the Big Fresno Fair this Fall.

The first five shows at the Paul Paul Theater kick off with rock and roll hall of famers ''Joan Jett and The Blackhearts.''

The line-up also includes Alt-Rock Rewind with Lit, Fuel, and Eve 6.

R &B legends The Commodores and the Spinners will take the stage the following week.

A ''I Love the 90's Night'' will feature Vanilla Ice, Young MC and much more.

Country singer Trace Adkins is also hitting the big stage.

BFF Club Members can buy tickets for 50 percent off during pre-sale on Tuesday, May 20.

Tickets for the public go on sale online at 10 am on Friday, May 30.

