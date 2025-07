2-alarm garage fire spreads to east central Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are cleaning up after a two-alarm fire broke out in east central Fresno.

Fresno Fire says it responded to calls of a fire around 3 p.m. at the Clay Gardens apartments near Peach and Olive avenues.

Investigators say the flames began inside a garage and then spread to three other units.

A total of 45 firefighters were called to battle the flames.

No one was injured in the fire but seven adults have been displaced as a result. Three cats are also missing.