2 arrested after high-speed chase in Clovis ends with crash, police say

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody after leading Clovis police on a high-speed chase that ended in a crash.

It happened just before 5 pm Wednesday

Police say officers responded near Peach and Shaw for a parolee in possession of a firearm, who was a passenger in a vehicle.

When they tried to pull that vehicle over, the driver took off.

That lead to a chase until their car crashed with another vehicle at Peach and Gettysburg.

The passenger, later identified as 34-year-old Donald Henderson, threw the weapon from the vehicle and both the driver and Henderson then ran off.

A Fresno police helicopter was brought in to help officers search the area.

They found Henderson a short time later, and he was taken into custody with help from a K9.

Officers were also able to recover the weapon.

Then, about an hour later, Clovis police got another call that the driver was still in the area.

"When a citizen calls us immediately, we're able to respond quicker and get these dangerous criminals off the street," says Clovis Police Sgt. Abby Padgett.

Officers say they tracked down the driver, but he did not follow commands and was tazed before being taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment.

No one in the other car involved in the collision was injured.