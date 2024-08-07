2 arrested in connection to deadly Coalinga shooting, police say

COALINGA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody accused of murder in the city of Coalinga.

Detectives arrested 18-year-old Nicholas Banales, and 20-year-old Damian Aguilera -- both from Coalinga.

The two are accused in the killing of 16-year-old Julian Andrade.

It happened on Tuesday, April 16 at a home on Houston and Louisiana Streets.

Officers found Andrade suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Coalinga Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

The investigation shows Banales approached a home on Houston Street and fired multiple rounds into the house, which struck Andrade.

Officials say the suspects and victim knew each other.

Banales and Aguilera are gang members. However, Andrade was not a gang member.

The motive for the killing is still under investigation.

Banales is in the Fresno County Jail on a charge of murder. His bail is set at over $2 million.

Aguilera, who was already in jail for other unrelated charges, now faces a new charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

He is not currently eligible for bail.