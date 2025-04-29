2 arrested for shooting at Fresno barbershop that killed innocent bystander, police say

A grieving widow is sharing her family's heart-wrenching loss at the hands of a shooter whose bullet hit the innocent man at a barbershop in Fresno over the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in custody for the deadly shooting that happened at a barbershop in central Fresno.

Police took 18-year-old Kobe Chantharangsy into custody on Sunday, along with Adrian Echeverria, who police say was an accessory to the crime.

The shooting happened on April 19 at the Los Viejones Barbershop on Belmont and Van Ness.

RELATED: Wife shares heartbreak after husband shot and killed while taking kids to Fresno barbershop

44-year-old Jampier Quintero was killed, and police say he was an innocent bystander who was taking his kids to get haircuts before Easter.

Two other people were shot and have since been released from the hospital.

Quintero and his family had immigrated to the US from Venezuela just a couple of years ago, seeking asylum and a better life.

Police believe Chantharangsy was getting his haircut and began shooting from a barber's chair through the cape covering his chest.

Chantharangsy was booked into the Fresno County jail for murder and other charges.