2 children and man found dead following house fire in Merced County, officials say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people, including two children, have died following a house fire in Merced County.

Crews were called out to a home on Sands Road and 3rd Street in Delhi Wednesday morning and found it engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found a man, two children and a dog dead inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

None of the victims have been identified.