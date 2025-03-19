2 dogs rescued from canal by Fresno County deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two dogs are safe and back on dry land thanks to the efforts of two Fresno County Sheriff's deputies.

The sheriff's department recently shared body cam video of the rescue.

On March 5, someone called 911 to report two dogs trapped in the Friant Kern Canal near McKinley, just east of Riverbend near Sanger.

The person tried to pull the dogs out, but they became frightened and swam away.

After about 45 minutes of unsuccessful attempts, two deputies with search and rescue experience got into the water and used ropes to pull the dogs to safety.

