2 Fresno Tower District businesses vandalized

Two businesses in Fresno's Tower District are in need of some repairs after they were vandalized over the weekend.

Two businesses in Fresno's Tower District are in need of some repairs after they were vandalized over the weekend.

Two businesses in Fresno's Tower District are in need of some repairs after they were vandalized over the weekend.

Two businesses in Fresno's Tower District are in need of some repairs after they were vandalized over the weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two businesses in Fresno's Tower District are in need of some repairs after they were vandalized over the weekend.

Bricks were seen surrounded by shards of broken glass inside Component Coffee Lab on Olive near Echo..

The coffee shop has been targeted multiple times by vandals since it opened in 2023.

It has set up a GoFundMe page to help with repairs.

The business next to the coffee shop, Tower Yoga, was also damaged.

Multiple windows were boarded up when Action News stopped by the area on Sunday.