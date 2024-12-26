2 hospitalized following crash involving Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy car

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visalia Police are investigating a crash involving a Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy.

It happened at 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning at Demaree Street and Riggin Avenue.

Police say the deputy was traveling north on Demaree.

That's when a Nissan heading west on Riggin collided with the deputy, striking his passenger side.

The Nissan came to rest in the intersection, while the deputy's vehicle ended up in a grassy area of a nearby church.

The deputy and woman in the Nissan were taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.