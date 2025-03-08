2 hospitalized after suspected DUI crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in the hospital after a suspected DUI crash in Fresno County.

It happened just before 4 am Saturday at the intersection of Manning and Cornelia avenues, just outside of Raisin City.

Officials say a man in a Chevy pickup truck was headed east on Manning through the intersection when a man driving a Nissan failed to stop at a stop sign and hit the truck.

The driver of the Chevy says he was thrown from the truck and landed on the pavement.

Meanwhile, the man driving the Nissan had to be freed from the car with the jaws of life.

Officers say both drivers were not wearing seat belts.

Both men are in their 20s and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the Nissan driver was arrested for felony DUI.

