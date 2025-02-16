2 injured in Santa Rosa Rancheria shooting, deputies say

An investigation is underway after a shooting on the Santa Rosa Rancheria Saturday night.

The shooting happened on Jeff Road and Thomas Court, about six miles south of Lemoore.

The Kings County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured in the shooting.

It is unclear at this time how severe the injuries are.

Investigators believe the suspect is still somewhere on the reservation.

The California Highway Patrol and Lemoore Police Department are assisting the sheriff's office with the investigation.

Authorities have not yet released any other details.

