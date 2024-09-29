2 injured in solo-car rollover crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are recovering following a solo rollover crash in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol officers say the crash happened between 1 and 4 a.m. Saturday.

A black Toyota Camry was headed west on Lincoln Avenue near the intersection of Valentine.

The driver lost control and veered off to the left, clearing the nearby canal and then crashed into a tree.

Officers weren't notified until of the crash until around 6:30 a.m

Two people inside the vehicle were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

