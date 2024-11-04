24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
2 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Tulare County, CHP says

Monday, November 4, 2024 2:33AM
ABC30 Central CA | Action News

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are dead and another person has been hospitalized following a crash in Tulare County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened outside the city of Lindsay on Lindmore Street and Foothill Avenue just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators say a Red Kia carrying two men ran a stop sign at the intersection and collided with a Chevy Silverado.

The collision caused both cars to roll over.

Both men inside the Kia died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy suffered major injuries and was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

