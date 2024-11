2 lion cubs born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo

The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating two new additions to its pride of lions.

2 lion cubs born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating two new additions to its pride of lions.

2 lion cubs born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating two new additions to its pride of lions.

2 lion cubs born at Fresno Chaffee Zoo The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating two new additions to its pride of lions.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Chaffee Zoo is celebrating two new additions to its pride of lions.

Thursday, the zoo announced that the lioness named "Zamaya" has given birth to a couple of cubs.

We're told the babies were born on Tuesday and all the animals are doing well.

The veterinary teams are monitoring the big and small cats.

It will be some time before you can see them in person.

The zoo says both cubs and mom will stay behind the scenes until the Spring.