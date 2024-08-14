2 men arrested for deadly Merced shooting

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody after allegedly shooting and killing a man in Merced Tuesday night.

The suspects are identified as Anthony Allen and Jeffrey Salery. Salery is booked for homicide and firearms violations, while Allen is booked for firearms, narcotics and parole violations

Merced Police say they were called to a shooting at about 7 p.m. Tuesday to 12th and G streets.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from a gun shot wound to the chest.

First responders rendered medical aid but he died at the scene.

A short time later, officers received a call at Mercy Medical Center for a second victim.

The man had a gun shot wound to the leg.

Authorities say investigators determined the two incidents to be related and arrested Salery and Allen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Merced Police Department.

