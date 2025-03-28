2 men arrested for stealing $6K worth of clothing from Fresno Lululemon, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody for stealing more than $6,000 worth of merchandise from a northwest Fresno Lululemon that has been notoriously hit by thieves.
Fresno police say 23-year-old Gavin Degroot and 29-year-old Hector Garcia were arrested Thursday morning after a short police chase.
Authorities say Degroot entered the Fig Garden store around 11:30 this morning and began stuffing clothing into a bag, and running into a getaway vehicle driven by Garcia.
Officers were able to locate their car and stopped them in a nearby neighborhood.
Investigators say that while their car was searched, a resident called police saying a bag of Lululemon clothing was thrown on their lawn.
Degroot and Garcia are now facing grand theft charges.