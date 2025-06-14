2 Minnesota lawmakers shot in apparent 'targeted' incident: Officials

Minnesota police are investigating whether the two shootings are connected to each other.

MINNESOTA -- Two state lawmakers were shot in an apparent "targeted" incident on Saturday, officials said. Their conditions are grave.

A source familiar with the matter tells ABC News that two of those shot are state Sen. John Hoffman of Champlin and state Rep. Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park. Both were shot at their homes, and authorities believe the shooter was impersonating law enforcement, the source says.

The two shootings took place early Saturday morning in Champlin, Minnesota, and Brooklyn Park, Minnesota -- located approximately 8 miles away from each other just north of Minneapolis.

Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman are shown in these undated file photos. AP Photo/Abbie Parr, File / Minnesota House of Representatives | Minnesota Senate

"I've been briefed this morning on an ongoing situation involving targeted shootings in Champlin and Brooklyn Park," Gov. Tim Walz said in a social media post. "The Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement are on the scene. We will share more information soon."

Walz said he's activated the State Emergency Operations Center.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.