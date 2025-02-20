2 people killed in house fire in Fresno County identified

Fire crews are investigating what caused a home to burn down in Fresno County.

Fire crews are investigating what caused a home to burn down in Fresno County.

Fire crews are investigating what caused a home to burn down in Fresno County.

Fire crews are investigating what caused a home to burn down in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- New details are emerging about a house fire in Riverdale in January.

Officials confirmed on Thursday that two people died in the blaze.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

The fire broke out in the early morning hours of January 29 at a home on the corner of Valentine and Paloma.

Fire crews say when they arrived on scene, they found the home engulfed in flames with downed power lines, making the firefight challenging.

Initially, officials didn't know if anyone was home at the time of the blaze.

Thursday, the coroner's office confirmed 50-year-old Veronica Vasquez and 70-year-old Alan Spoldsdoff were inside and did not survive.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

