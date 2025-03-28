2 suspected home invaders injured, arrested following shootout with Los Banos homeowner, police say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two suspects in a home invasion have been arrested after being injured in a shootout with a Los Banos homeowner.

Los Banos Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Edward Street near San Luis Street just after 2 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they were told "several armed suspects" had forcibly entered the residence, confronting the homeowner.

Investigators say the homeowner confronted the suspects with a legally owned firearm, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

The homeowner shot two of the suspects in the exchange, who fled through a window. Officers say the uninjured suspects drove away from the scene in a car.

The two suspects who were shot were later located, arrested and taken to a Modesto hospital for their injuries. Officers say both are expected to survive.

Police did not specify how many suspects in total were involved in the home invasion.

The investigation is ongoing.