2 teens charged with murder in shooting that killed Caleb Quick in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two teenagers were charged Tuesday with the murder of 18-year-old Caleb Quick in Clovis.

They were arrested last Friday and remain in juvenile hall.

The Clovis Police Department believes the two planned and executed the murder of Quick at a Clovis McDonald's last month.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office says each suspect, a boy and a girl, was just 16 years old during the alleged crime.

Surveillance video shows a suspect dressed in all black watching the victim for 13 minutes before opening fire in the parking lot.

Mark Coleman is the attorney representing the boy who was arrested.

"There's surveillance video that shows him tracking the suspect, and then going into the parking lot and then pulling the trigger. How do you refute that?" Action News asked Coleman.

"We're going to have to look at the surveillance. Is it him? Everybody is entitled to a defense, and my job is to presume that he's innocent and do everything I can to protect his rights," Coleman responded.

Investigators believe the girl was the getaway driver in the white Tesla captured on surveillance video and later towed by police.

She and the boy are now in juvenile hall, where the boy has started classes.

Coleman says his client is still trying to adjust to being in custody.

"Any time you're confined, it's difficult. But he's doing better," Coleman explained.

"He takes it very seriously."

The two suspects are now scheduled to be in juvenile court Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors will likely ask for the teens to be transferred to adult court, where the punishment is steeper.

Caleb's father has advocated for the transfer, but both attorneys say they'll fight it.

"They think differently. They're more impulsive. They don't think things through. And it's our job to point out to the court that if this did happen, they don't deserve to be prosecuted as an adult," Coleman said.

