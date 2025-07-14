2025 Emmy Awards nominations: What to know

The nominations for the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on Tuesday morning.

2025 EMMY NOMINATIONS: See the full list of nominees

Emmy nominations were announced by "What We Do in the Shadows" star Harvey Guillen and "Running Point" actress Brenda Song live from the Television Academy's Wolf Theatre in Los Angeles.

The 77th Emmy Awards -- hosted by Nate Bargatze -- will broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 14.

Ahead of the ceremony, we've put together the details that you need to know, including all the nominees.

Who is hosting the 2025 Emmys?

The 2025 Emmys will be hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze.

How can I watch the 2025 Emmys?

The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 14, on the CBS Network and be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Who is nominated for the 2025 Primetime Emmys?

Go here for a full list of Emmy nominations.