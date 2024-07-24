22-year-old shot and killed in southwest Fresno identified

The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Jerrell Rogers.

The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Jerrell Rogers.

The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Jerrell Rogers.

The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Jerrell Rogers.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Sunday has been identified as 22-year-old Jerrell Rogers.

The shooting happened just before 11 pm on Modoc Street and Strother Avenue.

Officers say Rogers was walking to the store when a group of men approached him. Police say the group chased Rogers before he was shot.

Police performed life-saving measures, but he was declared dead at the scene.

Officers have not identified any suspects. No motive has been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

