24-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Thursday has been identified as 24-year-old Taylor Washington.
Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification around 5 pm on George Avenue near Bardell Avenue.
Officers found Washington with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.
Officers say the shooting was gang-related, adding that Washington was shot on Bardell and then ran off before collapsing in a backyard.
Police say multiple cars were also hit by gunfire.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.