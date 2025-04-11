24-year-old man shot and killed in southwest Fresno identified

A man has died after he was shot in southwest Fresno on Thursday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in southwest Fresno on Thursday has been identified as 24-year-old Taylor Washington.

Police say they received a ShotSpotter notification around 5 pm on George Avenue near Bardell Avenue.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.

Officers found Washington with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Officers say the shooting was gang-related, adding that Washington was shot on Bardell and then ran off before collapsing in a backyard.

Police say multiple cars were also hit by gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Fresno police.