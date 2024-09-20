$2M worth of drugs found in van after traffic stop in Fresno County

Authorities seized more than $2 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Fresno County earlier this month.

Authorities seized more than $2 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Fresno County earlier this month.

Authorities seized more than $2 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Fresno County earlier this month.

Authorities seized more than $2 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Fresno County earlier this month.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities seized more than $2 million worth of drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 5 in Fresno County earlier this month.

The California Highway Patrol says when a minivan was pulled over on September 6th, the driver got out and ran into an orchard.

Multiple agencies took part in an extensive search, but the driver was never found.

Authorities then discovered 235 pounds of drugs bundled in around one hundred packages.

If the suspect is found, they face several charges, including possession of methamphetamine for sale and resisting arrest.