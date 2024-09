2nd girl dies days after being pulled from pool at Fresno home

A second girl has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in east central Fresno last week.

A second girl has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in east central Fresno last week.

A second girl has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in east central Fresno last week.

A second girl has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in east central Fresno last week.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A second girl has died after being pulled from a backyard pool in east central Fresno last week.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says Hannah Saltos died in the hospital on Monday.

On July 3rd, Hannah and her 14-year-old sister Mia were pulled from the water at a home on Pursue and Ramona Avenues.

Mia died hours later.

Hannah spent days in critical condition before passing away.

Authorities have not yet said how the girls ended up in the water.