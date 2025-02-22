3 Central California restaurants ranked in Yelp's Top 100 US Restaurants 2025

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three Central California restaurants have received national attention after making it on Yelp's Yelp's Top 100 U.S. Restaurants for 2025.

Sierra Subs and Salads in Three Rivers ranks the highest on this year's list at No. 12 in the country.

The Dine and Dish featured restaurant is located along the scenic Kaweah River and just a few minutes away from the gates of Sequoia National Park.

The restaurant is run by Allison and Dane Millner and offers some tasty sandwiches, soups and vegetarian selections. Sierra Subs and Salads also made Yelp's Top 100 previously in 2018.

Another Dine and Dish spot, Heirloom, was ranked 50th on Yelp's list. The popular "slow food fast" is known for its seasonal farm-to-table meals and tasty cocktails.

Saizon in northeast Fresno, a Mexican-American restaurant and bar which Heirloom's owners also own and operate, made the list at the 78th spot.