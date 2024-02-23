Allison says one particular actor needs to try the Hollywood Tremor, which comes with chipotle cream cheese.

Dine and Dish: Sierra Subs in Three Rivers

Tourists and locals alike love Sierra Subs, which ranks #8 on Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat in the US.

Tourists and locals alike love Sierra Subs, which ranks #8 on Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat in the US.

Tourists and locals alike love Sierra Subs, which ranks #8 on Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat in the US.

Tourists and locals alike love Sierra Subs, which ranks #8 on Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat in the US.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Visitors drawn by the beauty of Sequoia National Park often stop in Three Rivers.

Tourists and locals alike love Sierra Subs, which ranks #8 on Yelp's Top 100 Places To Eat in the US.

"They deserve it," says Chris Schloussin. "They work hard. They are always generous."

"It's humbling, absolutely," says Co-Owner Allison Millner. "We were pretty surprised."

But Allison and her husband, Dane, know why people stop by.

"Because they're creative, different sandwiches," Dane said. "You're not going to find anything like our sandwiches on anybody else's menu."

They specialize in healthy portions.

One sandwich is stacked as high as a mountain.

"When you're traveling, something fresh is sometimes hard to come by -- that's why we have a lot of salads on our menu," Allison said.

Allison figures a third of their customers are vegetarian.

"We rotate 100 different soups," she said.

That includes the hearty Greek lentil soup and clam chowder.

The muffuletta is the most popular sandwich.

"It's the ham, salami, olive tapenade," Allison said.

People also love the Buffalo Bill.

"That is our housemade pesto, fresh mozzarella, grilled chicken breast, tomatoes and onions," Allison said.

The scenic river deck is a popular spot for lunch.

Some sandwiches, like the "Lisbon," are inspired by the Millners' travels.

Sometimes, celebrities quietly drop in on their way to Sequoia.

"Well we got Mark Zuckerburg, John C. Reilly, Jada Pinkett Smith," Dane said.

Allison says one particular actor needs to try the Hollywood Tremor, which comes with chipotle cream cheese.

"Well, it has bacon in it -- I love Kevin Bacon," Allison said. "He works in Hollywood. He was in the movie 'Tremors.' It's a very roundabout way. It's about seven degrees to Kevin Bacon, but we did it in a sandwich."

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.

Visit the Dine and Dish interactive map to find this location and all previously featured restaurants!