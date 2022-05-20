Dine and Dish

Dine and Dish: Heirloom in northeast Fresno

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Dine and Dish: Heirloom in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The fiery wood grill helped establish Heirloom as a hot spot.

Heirloom Chef and co-owner Justin Shannon aims to serve "slow food fast."

"The slow food part about that is we take time," he said. "We slow roast things, we cook things overnight, we braise things."

Some dishes, like the pappardelle pasta, came together very quickly.

The finished product is a favorite among diners.

"It's not fast food, but it has the feel of fast food because you don't have to wait a long time for your food and it's a healthy option," says Pam Sells.

The restaurant relies on locally-sourced produce for everything from salads to cocktails.

"Pick up a lot from the farmers market on Shaw," Shannon said.

Laura Magnee had the chicken cashew salad.

"Well, I like the freshness of the food," she said. "I like the variety. I like the service."

The salsa verde topping the outside of the taquitos caught our attention.

Inside, there were local-grown mushrooms.

The flavors are layered.

A dish that resembled fried shrimp was actually cauliflower tempura.

"Gluten free batter, crispy fried and then we toss it in this honey and cashew glaze," Shannon said.

Sweet, nutty and a little healthier.

You can still grab a fried chicken sandwich or burger here.

But Justin also likes to surprise guests with dishes like crispy duck.

"We slow roast it in duck fat, so traditional French style duck confit," he said.

The line at Heirloom forms as soon as the doors open and snakes along the outside wall.

"Once a table comes up, we sit you and we have a good amount of seats now that our patio's open," Shannon said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnodine and dish
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DINE AND DISH
Dine and Dish: Ducey's Bar and Grill
Dine and Dish: Sweet treats at Eddie's Bakery Cafe in NE Fresno
Dine and Dish: Mike's Grill in Hanford
Dine and Dish: The Craft House in Clovis
TOP STORIES
Suspect fatally shot by police officer in central Fresno, chief says
Over 500 cars impacted by fire at auto facility south of Fresno
Fresno family finds human bone while searching for son's remains
Court doctrine could end case involving homicide in police custody
Clean-up efforts begin on riverbed after fire destroys Madera homes
Crews clear hazmat incident at Fresno City College
Clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in central Fresno
Show More
Body found in downtown Fresno, police investigating
Kidnapped CA teen found in NY thanks to quick-thinking detective
Stealing suspect stays in jail after CVS burglary caught on camera
Reward offered for information on driver involved in fatal crash
'One Fresno Zoo Days' to provide free zoo visits for underprivileged
More TOP STORIES News