3 Central Unified schools ranked in the top 40% of K-12 schools in the state, report says

Central Unified is earning top honors for its confident classrooms. Students share the teaching methods inspiring their success.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At Norman Liddell Elementary School, students dive into their books and work out their math problems.

They're focused, but sixth-grade student Kellen Pepper says part of the reason they're interested is thanks to their teachers.

"I love learning about the history and the way my teacher teaches it to us, he does like fun little games," Kellen said.

Sixth grader Sutton Heater says their teachers approach assignments with creativity.

"There was this like butterfly hiding, so we had to hide our own butterflies and that was part of our science projects and I just like how teachers -- like a lot of science stuff -- are just really fun," Sutton said.

Both students say that they learn best through activities.

Fourth-grade teacher Cindy LeBeau says that's the goal.

The staff has put a focus on engagement strategies.

She believes that's building student interest and confidence.

"You know, when you have kids begging to do a math game because it's fun, you've hit the nail on the head there," Lebeau said.

The engagement is paying off with state-required testing scores.

Forty-six percent of students scored at or above the proficient level for math and 58% scored at or above that level for reading.

According to U.S. News & World Report, those scores put Liddell Elementary in the top 20% of California Elementary Schools.

Principal Erin Gunstream says that was a welcome ranking.

"When we got that news, we were really excited because we have been working so incredibly hard to try to get our numbers up and try to boost that student success academically," Gunstream said.

Liddell Elementary was not the only school in the district to be recognized.

River Bluff Elementary and Rio Vista Middle School were also within the top 40% of K-12 schools in the state, according to U.S. News & World Report

"Being one of three in the district that's getting this kind of accolade or this recognition, man, it's really cool. It's not easy to keep it," Gunstream said.

Gunstream says staff is already working on new intervention strategies.

She says they have no plan to slow down, but they're also going to celebrate their wins along the way.

"We are just so proud of the kids we have in these seats, and our teachers are pretty special."

