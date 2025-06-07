3 children and parents hospitalized after crash in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three children and their parents are hospitalized after a crash in Merced County.

It happened on Highway 152 near Interstate 5 around 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver lost control and the car overturned.

Two of the children were ejected.

Officials say all three kids, who are between the ages of five and ten, were not wearing seat belts.

Both parents were wearing seat belts.

All five family members were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Investigators are working to determine exactly what led up to the crash, though drugs and alcohol are not suspected.