3 displaced after fire destroys Kings County home

Three people are without a home after it was destroyed by fire in Kings County Wednesday night.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are without a home after it was destroyed by fire in Kings County.

The blaze broke out at about 11 p.m. Wednesday on 19th and Lansing avenues, just east of the town of Stratford.

Crews arrived to find the home engulfed in flames.

All three residents were able to get out safely.

Due to the intensity of the flames, firefighters could not go in the home and were forced to take on the fire from outside.

The flames also spread to a neighboring field, but crews were able to keep the fire from reaching other homes.

Crews from Fresno County and Lemoore Fire were on hand to assist Kings County Fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the road along 19th will be blocked off for several more hours while crews mop up the scene.