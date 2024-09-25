3 hospitalized after driver runs stop sign and collides with truck in Madera County, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash in Madera County that sent three people to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash in Madera County that sent three people to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash in Madera County that sent three people to the hospital.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday afternoon crash in Madera County that sent three people to the hospital.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Madera County that sent three people to the hospital.

The crash happened on Avenue 25 and Road 9 at about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Photos from the CHP show a medical helicopter and one of the mangled vehicles.

Authorities say the driver of a Mazda ran a stop sign and rolled into the path of a large Ford truck.

The truck collided with the Mazda, which then crashed into a fence and power pole.

The man driving the Mazda and his two passengers were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

The driver of the truck had minor injuries.