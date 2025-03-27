3 men arrested for possessing explicit images of children in Tulare County, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. -- Three Valley men have been arrested on suspicion of possessing explicit images of children.

One of the suspects is 30-year-old Omar Silva, who was taken into custody on Tuesday by Tulare County deputies.

The investigation began back in December after authorities received a tip about the material.

Detectives say the Ivanhoe man was contacting young girls through social media to exchange inappropriate videos and photos.

Investigators believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

