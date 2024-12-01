3 men arrested for stealing more than $40K worth of Ag equipment in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in custody after stealing more than $40,000 worth of tools and equipment.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the items were stolen Thanksgiving morning at ''Nutrius'' in Kingsburg.

Detectives used surveillance video to identify the vehicle involved in the crime and the suspects.

With the help of Reedley Police, the truck was found in Reedley and the driver was detained.

Some of the stolen tools were found in the truck.

Investigators tracked down two suspects after issuing a search warrant.

More stolen tools were found in a second vehicle.

31-year-old John Rene Perez, 47-year-old Hector Barr and 32-year-old Miguel Guerrero, all of Reedley, were booked into jail.