3 suspects arrested for shootings that killed 2 men in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three suspects have been arrested for a pair of deadly shootings in Fresno this year.

The first shooting happened on Tuesday, September 10 near Abby Street and Garland Avenue.

Fresno police say 35-year-old Sylvester Choi and two other people were found with gunshot wounds.

Choi was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

The second shooting happened on October 20 near Meyers and Arthur Avenue, killing 25-year-old Patrick Dixon.

On Wednesday, police announced that 27-year-old Donte Harmon and 30-year-old Maurice Fields were arrested in Sacramento for the shootings.

A third suspect in Choi's death, 24-year-old Nathen Rodriguez, was already in jail for another offense when he was identified.

He has since been rearrested on charges connected to the shooting.

Officials say all three suspects are known gang members.

Anyone with information about these shootings is asked to call the Fresno Police Department are (559) 621-7000.

You can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP (7867).

