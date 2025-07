3-year-old child dies after drowning in Porterville pool, police say

The Porterville Police Department is investigating the drowning of a three-year-old child on Sunday.

The Porterville Police Department is investigating the drowning of a three-year-old child on Sunday.

The Porterville Police Department is investigating the drowning of a three-year-old child on Sunday.

The Porterville Police Department is investigating the drowning of a three-year-old child on Sunday.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville Police Department is investigating the drowning of a three-year-old child on Sunday.

Investigators did not reveal the exact location but say the child was able to get into the backyard undetected and fell into the pool.

Despite life-saving efforts, they say the toddler could not be revived.

No additional information was provided.