31-year-old man dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after authorities say he was hit by two cars in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened at about 8:30 pm Monday on Manning Avenue, east of Englehart Avenue.

Officers say the man was walking eastbound on Manning when he was hit by a 22-year-old woman driving a Hyundai Elantra. She said she couldn't see the man because it was dark.

Shortly after the crash, a 27-year-old woman driving a Honda Accord also hit the man while he was in the roadway.

The man was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

He has not been identified.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors, but are waiting for the man's toxicology reports.

The CHP is reminding the community to be extra vigilant while driving on rural roads at night.