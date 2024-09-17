35th annual Central California Women's Conference in Downtown Fresno

It's an event to inspire, empower and develop growth.

Tuesday marks the 35th annual Central California Women's Conference happening in Downtown Fresno.

Conference attendees choose three breakout sessions to attend throughout the day from 21 options.

Topics include career development, health and fitness, money and finance, relationships, courage, service and activism, and strength and change. CCWC offers a day of information, networking, fun, a little "retail therapy" and maybe a few surprises for the hard-working women of this Valley.

Attendees also have the opportunity to visit the conference Marketplace and Community Corner, where more than 175 businesses and nonprofits share information about their products and services. Visitors will be treated to samples, gourmet tastings, information, and shopping.

Sheryl Lee Ralph will be the keynote presenter.

Ralph can currently be seen in the role of Barbara Gordon on the award-winning hit comedy series, "Abbott Elementary."

Ralph's acclaimed career spans over four decades of both stage and screen, with countless award nominations as well as having won a Critics Choice Award, an Independent Spirit and in 2022 an Emmy Award.