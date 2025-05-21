35th Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade and Festival

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Show your pride and join the fun in Central Fresno!

The 35th Annual Fresno Rainbow Pride Parade and Festival kicks off Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 10 a.m. in the Tower District. The parade starts at Olive and Palm Avenues.

Enjoy over 100 entries as they come down Olive Avenue in a west-to-east direction, ending at Maroa Avenue.

The fun continues after the parade with a special festival at Fresno City College.

Show your support for the LGBTQIA+ community and its allies.

The festival will include over 200 vendors plus entertainment.

Get more info at fresnorainbowpride.com.

