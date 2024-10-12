4 arrested after major drug bust on property near Fresno County high school, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have been arrested after a major drug bust at a property in Fresno County on Friday.

The bust happened inside a shop behind a home near Grantland and Ashlan avenues, which is just down the street from Justin Garza High School.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says it received a tip that illegal drugs were being sold to the public out of the shop.

After serving a search warrant, officials say they found 400 pounds of processed marijuana, 120 pounds of THC edibles, and 60 pounds of concentrated cannabis inside of the building.

Deputies also reported finding 11 pounds of THC vape products, 112 ounces of Promethazine syrup, 7 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, and small amounts of cocaine, LSD, MDMA, Ketamine, DMT, and Xanax.

Investigators say several vendors had been meeting up on the property several times a week to sell drugs to customers.

Officials say four guns and cash were also recovered during the search of the building.

