4 arrested in connection to Thanksgiving 2024 homicide in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in central Fresno.

Authorities have taken 20-year-old Uniese Brown, 20-year-old Demarion Hackett, 19-year-old Christopher Stanley and a teenager into custody.

The shooting happened on Thanksgiving in 2024 on Pleasant and Fedora avenues. Three separate Shotspotter notifications totaled nearly 50 rounds.

The victims told police they were outside an apartment complex when a group approached them and started firing.

When police arrived, they found 22-year-old Anthony Calderon with a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

Another victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and survived.

A 23-year-old was also targeted in the shooting but not injured.

Authorities say there are six suspects total in this shooting and are still searching for two more.

Three of the suspects were booked in the Fresno County Jail, and the teenager was booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Center.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

