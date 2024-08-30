4 men injured after shooting in Tulare, police say

Four men are injured after they were shot in Tulare on Thursday night.

Four men are injured after they were shot in Tulare on Thursday night.

Four men are injured after they were shot in Tulare on Thursday night.

Four men are injured after they were shot in Tulare on Thursday night.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Four men are injured after they were shot in Tulare on Thursday night.

The shooting happened just after 8:20 pm in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and S Street.

Tulare police say the victims called 911 to let dispatchers know they were taking themselves to the hospital.

All four men are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Tulare Police Lieutenant Andy Garcia says the men were only able to provide limited details about the shooting.

"Victims in a violent crime are afraid to provide much information so they provide what they can remember so now it's our job to actively follow up with little or no information, including canvassing the area and looking through surveillance," said Lt. Garcia.

Police say the area is typically quiet, and just a few minutes from the department.

Investigators are working to confirm if there was a vehicle involved

"We are still trying to piece together the make model or anything we can confirm. Color of the vehicle, or if they were on foot," explained Lt. Garcia.

Detectives believe this is an isolated incident but realize it may still create fear in the community.

"Anytime we have a shooting of a violent crime in nature it is shocking," Lt. Garcia mentioned.

"We hope that more leads come in, evidence will show itself and actually direct us to the person or persons responsible."

Tulare police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

You can share anonymous tips by calling the department or using their smartphone app.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.