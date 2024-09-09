4-year-old dies in hot car as temperatures reached 101 degrees, police say

How to help prevent hot car deaths

How to help prevent hot car deaths

How to help prevent hot car deaths

How to help prevent hot car deaths

A 4-year-old Arizona girl was pronounced dead after she was found unresponsive on Sunday in a hot car in Buckeye, Arizona, police said.

Family members told authorities they had returned from a park at about 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, the Buckeye Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

The family began searching for the girl about two hours later and found her in the vehicle, the statement said. Police said they were contacted at about 5 p.m.

"Officers arrived and immediately began chest compressions on the 4-year-old girl and attempted to use an AED before medics arrived to transport the child to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased," police said.

READ MORE | Baby, toddler die after being left in hot cars within 24 hours in separate incidents in Texas

The vehicle was parked in front of a home near North 212th Drive and West Granada Road, police said.

Temperatures at nearby Buckeye Municipal Airport peaked at about 101 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

The police said the investigation is in its early stages.