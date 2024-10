4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Fresno County, USGS says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook Fresno County on Tuesday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it struck around 5:45 pm between Coalinga and Avenal.

It's unknown at this time if the quake caused any damage.

