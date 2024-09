4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Monterey County, USGS says

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People near California's coast were shaken overnight after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake shook Monterey and San Benito counties.

The U.S. Geological Survey says it hit the area just before 3 a.m. Sunday, several miles outside of Aromas.

The shaking was also felt by seismic instruments as far as Merced, Fresno and even Los Banos.

It's unknown at this time if the quake caused any damage.