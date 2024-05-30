48-year-old man found dead inside Tulare home, 2 men arrested

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in Tulare after police found a man dead inside a home.

Officers arrested 48-year-old Sakuma Lockhard and 26-year-old Steven Elizondo for the crime.

They say both men were in the driveway of a home on R Street near Elm Avenue at about midnight Wednesday when officers went there for suspicious circumstances.

The officers spotted possible blood on their clothing and on the ground.

The first responders then went inside and found 48-year-old Travis Womack, who was dead.

At this time, it's not known how he was killed.

A possible motive for the crime has also not yet been released.

