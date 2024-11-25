48th Annual Fiesta Navideña

Get your friends together for a champagne brunch filled with fashion for the holidays!

The 48th Annual Fiesta Navideña is Saturday, December 7, 2024 in Northwest Fresno.

The Betty Rodriguez Scholarship fundraiser is organized by the Fresno County League of Mexican American Women.

Sip champagne and watch a fashion show. The event includes mariachis, a champagne brunch plus unique items you can bid on during

the silent auction. Proceeds fund scholarships for local students.

ABC30 is a proud sponsor and Action News reporter Brisa Colon will emcee the festivities.

Get Tickets Here

For more information on becoming a member of the League or donating to the cause Fresno County LMAW

Fiesta Navideña

11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Fresno Fields by Wedgewood Weddings

4584 W Jacquelyn Ave

Fresno CA 93722