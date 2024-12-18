5 people arrested for mail fraud in Kerman, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A months-long operation has led to the arrests of five people for mail fraud in Kerman.

On Sunday, Kerman police spotted a vehicle matching the description of a car related to recent thefts.

The driver and passenger were found with tools to break into community mailboxes and more than 670 pieces of stolen mail and packages.

Evidence from the traffic stop led to a search warrant for a home, where three others were arrested.

Officers are now contacting residents who may have been victims of fraud.