58-year-old shot and killed in Merced County identified

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in Merced County has been identified as 58-year-old Brian Henley.
The shooting happened on Thursday, August 29 at Vine and Fruitland Avenues, just outside Atwater.
The Merced County Sheriff's Office identified Straightarrow McPherson as a suspect.
McPherson was taken into custody for first-degree murder and on a felony firearms charge.
No further details on what led up to the shooting have been released.