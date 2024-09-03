58-year-old shot and killed in Merced County identified

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in Merced County has been identified as 58-year-old Brian Henley.

The shooting happened on Thursday, August 29 at Vine and Fruitland Avenues, just outside Atwater.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office identified Straightarrow McPherson as a suspect.

McPherson was taken into custody for first-degree murder and on a felony firearms charge.

No further details on what led up to the shooting have been released.