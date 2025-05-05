60-year-old man hit and killed by car in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car in central Fresno.

The man has been identified as 60-year-old William Haywood.

Police responded to Blackstone Avenue near Griffith and Saginaw Ways shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The driver involved remained at the scene and was cooperative

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors.

Police are investigating exactly what happened leading up to the deadly incident.